Bayern Munich is not giving up attempts to sign the Newcastle defender

Football news Today, 06:18
Bayern Munich is preparing a third offer for Newcastle's defender Kieran Trippier.

According to talkSPORT, the latest bid from the reigning German champions, amounting to £12.8 million, was rejected, but the Bavarians are not giving up and will make another offer to the Magpies.

Earlier reports suggested that Newcastle would not let Trippier leave in January, but the defender himself has reached an agreement to move to Bayern in this transfer window. Trippier joined Newcastle in the winter of 2022 from Atlético Madrid for €14 million. In the current season, the 33-year-old right-back has played in 28 matches for Newcastle in all competitions, providing eight assists.

Newcastle currently occupies the tenth position in the Premier League table. On January 27, Eddie Howe's team will face Fulham in the FA Cup.

