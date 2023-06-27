Europe's top clubs are targeting the American midfielder

Valencia and U.S. national team midfielder Younus Musa can move to another European championship.

As the source writes, the young talent is on the radar of two European top clubs. In particular, Chelsea and AC Milan are interested in his services.

The "Bats" management is not against the transfer, but is ready to let Musa go for about 20 million euros.

Musa played in 36 games last season, scoring two goals.

His contract is valid until the middle of 2026.