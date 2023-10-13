Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands

France secured a decisive victory against the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 qualification match, with a final score of 2-1.



Kylian Mbappé, the prominent leader of the French team, orchestrated the triumph, displaying his remarkable skills by scoring two goals. The Netherlands managed to respond with a goal by Kjell Hårtman in the 83rd minute.

This victory propels France to an impressive 18 points out of a possible 18 in the group standings, guaranteeing their early qualification for Euro 2024. In a parallel match, Greece emerged victorious against Ireland with a score of 2-0, securing second place in the group with 12 points. The Netherlands occupy the third position with 9 points, followed by Ireland with 3 points, and Gibraltar in the fifth place with 0 points.

Euro 2024. Qualification. October 13th

Group B. 7th Matchday

Netherlands - France - 1:2

Goals: Mbappé, 7, 53

Ireland - Greece - 0:2

Goals: Yakumakis, 20, Masouras, 45+4

Group B table