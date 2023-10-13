RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands

Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands

Football news Today, 16:43
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands

France secured a decisive victory against the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 qualification match, with a final score of 2-1.

Kylian Mbappé, the prominent leader of the French team, orchestrated the triumph, displaying his remarkable skills by scoring two goals. The Netherlands managed to respond with a goal by Kjell Hårtman in the 83rd minute.

This victory propels France to an impressive 18 points out of a possible 18 in the group standings, guaranteeing their early qualification for Euro 2024. In a parallel match, Greece emerged victorious against Ireland with a score of 2-0, securing second place in the group with 12 points. The Netherlands occupy the third position with 9 points, followed by Ireland with 3 points, and Gibraltar in the fifth place with 0 points.

Euro 2024. Qualification. October 13th

Group B. 7th Matchday

Netherlands - France - 1:2
Goals: Mbappé, 7, 53

Ireland - Greece - 0:2
Goals: Yakumakis, 20, Masouras, 45+4

Group B table

Standings provided by Sofascore
Related teams and leagues
Greece Ireland France Netherlands European Championship
Popular news
9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France Football news Today, 17:54 9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France
In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein Football news Today, 16:49 In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein
Ronaldo scored a brace in his milestone match for the Portugal national team Football news Today, 15:56 Ronaldo scored a brace in his milestone match for the Portugal national team
Bayern will begin negotiations regarding the extension of the contract with their winger Football news Today, 14:40 Bayern will begin negotiations regarding the extension of the contract with their winger
Serie A has named the best player in September Football news Today, 14:06 Serie A has named the best player in September
Historical Record. Argentina last conceded in the 2022 World Cup Final Football news Today, 11:35 Historical Record. Argentina last conceded in the 2022 World Cup Final
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:54 9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France Football news Today, 17:40 How much did Ronaldo get? Player ratings for the Portugal – Slovakia match have been known Football news Today, 16:57 UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Standindgs, Schedule and Results for Matchday 7 Football news Today, 16:53 First qualification winners. France, Belgium and Portugal qualified for Euro 2024 Football news Today, 16:49 In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein Football news Today, 16:43 Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands Football news Today, 16:43 Belgium triumphed over Austria, Lukebakio score brace Football news Today, 16:25 Bayern is interested in a 35-year-old former Borussia player Football news Today, 15:56 Ronaldo scored a brace in his milestone match for the Portugal national team Football news Today, 15:24 He made a bet on himself. A player from AS Roma has become embroiled in a scandal
Sport Predictions
Football 14 oct 2023 Northern Ireland vs San Marino prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Ukraine vs North Macedonia prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Slovenia vs Finland prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Bulgaria vs Lithuania prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Italy vs Malta prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Denmark vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Hungary vs Serbia prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 USA vs Germany prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Los Angeles Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Georgia vs Cyprus prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023