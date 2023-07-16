"Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match

In a friendly match, Kiev's "Dynamo" achieved a resounding victory over Cypriot team "Aris" with a score of 4-0.

The scoring was opened towards the end of the first half. Sergey Sydorchuk scored a goal in the 42nd minute. At the beginning of the second half, the Ukrainian club increased their lead through Benito. Towards the end of the match, Nazar Voloshin extended the lead, completing a brace.

"Dynamo" (Ukraine) - "Aris" (Limassol, Cyprus) - 4:0 (1:0)

Goals: Sydorchuk, 42 - 1:0, Benito, 49 - 2:0, Voloshin, 88 - 3:0, Voloshin, 90+1 - 4:0

"Dynamo": Bushchan (Neshcheret, 79), Dubinchak, Belovar (Dyachuk, 79), Popov (Bol, 79), Tymchyk (Malyshev, 79), Sydorchuk (Andrievsky, 67), Shaparenko (Shepelev, 67), Buyalsky (Tsarenko, 67), Kabaev (Diallo, 61), Lednev (Voloshin, 61), Benito (Karavaev, 67).

"Aris" (starting lineup): Badji, Brown, Cadjo, Demetriou, Međimur, Montnor, Sane, Stempinški, Szoke, Shpalyarich, Yandal.

It's worth noting that Kiev's "Dynamo" finished in fourth place in the Ukrainian league table last season. Therefore, the Kiev-based club earned the right to compete in the UEFA Conference League in the 2023/2024 season.