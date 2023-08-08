"Dynamo" Kyiv called the composition for the match with "Aris" in the League of Conferences

The press service of Kiev's "Dynamo" published on their official website a list of 28 players who traveled to Greece to play in the first leg of the third qualifying round of the Conference League against "Aris".

Goalkeepers: Georgiy Bushchan, Ruslan Neshcheret, Valentyn Morgun;

Defenders: Konstantin Vycharenko, Denys Popov, Naveen Malyshev, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Maksym Dyachuk, Oleksandr Syrota, Kristian Bilovar, Vladyslav Dubinchak;

Midfielders: Serhiy Sydorchuk, Volodymyr Brazhko, Andriy Yarmolenko, Volodymyr Shepelev, Kakhim Perris, Mykola Shaparenko, Bohdan Lednev, Oleksandr Andriyevskyi, Oleksandr Karavaev, Vladyslav Kabaiev, Vitaliy Buyalskyi, Samba Diallo, Anton Tsyarenko, Nazar Voloshyn, Reshat Ramadani;

Forwards: Vladyslav Vanat, Benito.

The match "Aris" - "Dynamo" will take place in the city of Thessaloniki at the "Kleanthis Vikelidis" stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 21:15 Kiev time. The second leg will be played on August 17.

As a reminder, the winner of this tie in the final qualifying round of the Conference League will play against the winner of the tie "Besiktas" (Turkey) - "Neftchi" (Azerbaijan).