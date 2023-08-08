RU RU
"Dynamo" Kyiv called the composition for the match with "Aris" in the League of Conferences

"Dynamo" Kyiv called the composition for the match with "Aris" in the League of Conferences

Football news Today, 15:27
"Dynamo" Kyiv called the composition for the match with "Aris" in the League of Conferences Photo: Dynamo Kyiv Instagram / Unknown author

The press service of Kiev's "Dynamo" published on their official website a list of 28 players who traveled to Greece to play in the first leg of the third qualifying round of the Conference League against "Aris".

Goalkeepers: Georgiy Bushchan, Ruslan Neshcheret, Valentyn Morgun;

Defenders: Konstantin Vycharenko, Denys Popov, Naveen Malyshev, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Maksym Dyachuk, Oleksandr Syrota, Kristian Bilovar, Vladyslav Dubinchak;

Midfielders: Serhiy Sydorchuk, Volodymyr Brazhko, Andriy Yarmolenko, Volodymyr Shepelev, Kakhim Perris, Mykola Shaparenko, Bohdan Lednev, Oleksandr Andriyevskyi, Oleksandr Karavaev, Vladyslav Kabaiev, Vitaliy Buyalskyi, Samba Diallo, Anton Tsyarenko, Nazar Voloshyn, Reshat Ramadani;

Forwards: Vladyslav Vanat, Benito.

The match "Aris" - "Dynamo" will take place in the city of Thessaloniki at the "Kleanthis Vikelidis" stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 21:15 Kiev time. The second leg will be played on August 17.

As a reminder, the winner of this tie in the final qualifying round of the Conference League will play against the winner of the tie "Besiktas" (Turkey) - "Neftchi" (Azerbaijan).

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
