De Rossi starts with a victory. Roma narrowly defeated Verona

On January 20, in the 21st round of the Italian Serie A, Roma hosted Verona at their home stadium. The hosts approached this match not in the best form, but with a new coach. Midweek, Jose Mourinho was replaced by the legendary former Roma player Daniele De Rossi in this position.

The hosts took charge from the first minutes and translated their advantage into goals in the middle of the first half. First, Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring with a powerful shot from close range, and five minutes later, Roma's captain Lorenzo Pellegrini scored from El Shaarawy's assist.

In the second half, Roma controlled the course of the match until the guests pulled one goal back ten minutes before the end of the game. Michael Folorunsho took a powerful long-range shot, which Patricio couldn't handle.

Roma 2-1 Verona

Goals: Lukaku 19, Pellegrini 25 — Folorunsho 78.

After this match, Roma reduces the gap from the fourth place, while Verona remains in the relegation zone.