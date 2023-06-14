EN RU
Main News Croatia beat the Netherlands in a stunning Nations League semi-final

Croatia beat the Netherlands in a stunning Nations League semi-final Photo: Instagram of the Croatian national team / Author unknown

In the UEFA Nations League semi-final match, the Croatian national team defeated the Netherlands with a score of 4-2 and advanced to the final.

Croatia secured the victory with goals from Andrej Kramarić, Mario Pašalić, Bruno Petković, and Luka Modrić. Donny van de Beek and Noa Lang scored for the Netherlands.

In the final, Croatia will face the winner of the match between Spain and Italy.

Netherlands 2-4 Croatia (1-1)
Goals: Malen 34' - 1-0, Kramarić 55' (penalty) - 1-1, Pašalić 72' - 1-2, Lang 90+6' - 2-2, Petković 98' - 2-3, Modrić 116' (penalty) - 2-4

Netherlands: Bijlow, Dumfries (Lang 85'), Van Dijk, Gertruida, Aké (Malacia 105'), Koopmeiners, De Jong, Wijndal (Wijnaldum 75'), Simons (Veerman 64'), Gakpo (De Roon 105'), Malen (Bergwijn 75').

Croatia: Livaković, Juranović (Stanišić 79'), Vida, Šutalo (Petković 90'), Barišić, Perišić, Modrić, Kovačić (Majer 85'), Brozović, Pašalić, Ivanušec (Vlašić 78'), Kramarić (Rebić 90').

