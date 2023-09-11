RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 14:19
Croatia beat Armenia away

The national team of Croatia played away against Armenia as part of the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying, which will be held in Germany.

After three matches, the Croatians had seven points and were second in their group. Armenia had the same number of points. That is, there was a game between direct competitors for the first two steps.

Croatia was the first to open the scoring in the 14th minute. Andrey Kramarych distinguished himself with a scored goal. The Croatians continued to create a large number of chances in the first half and confidently dominated the field.

In the second half, the situation did not change at all. Croatia kept the ball under their control and wanted to develop the advantage. It was not possible to do this, but the victory was not lost either. Croatia narrowly defeats Armenia and enters the first step of Group D with 10 points.

UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying

Armenia - Croatia - 0:1

