Colo-Muani brought Eintracht to victory in the 1st round of the Bundesliga

In the 1st round match of the German championship, Frankfurt's "Eintracht" secured a victory against "Darmstadt" on their home turf. The match took place in Frankfurt at the Deutsche Bank Park stadium and ended with a 1-0 victory for the hosts.

The only goal was scored by Randal Kolo-Muani in the 40th minute, assisted by Filip Maks.

In the 2nd round of the German championship, Frankfurt's "Eintracht" will play against "Mainz" away. The match will take place on August 27. "Darmstadt" will play against Berlin's "Union" at home. The match will be played on August 26.

"Eintracht" - "Darmstadt" - 1:0 (1:0, 0:0)

Goal: 1:0 - 40 Kolo-Muani.

"Eintracht": Trapp, Koh, Tuta (Hasebe, 65), Paco, Maks, Dina-Ebimbe, Rode (Yakich, 6), Schiri, Getze (Bouta, 84), Lindstrom (Ngankam, 84), Kolo-Muani (Marmush, 84).

"Darmstadt": Shwen, Karich, Zimmerman, Klarrer, Maglitsa (Schnellhardt, 76), Holland, Nuremberg, Honzak, Melem (Manu, 76), Hornby (Pfayffer, 62), Vilhelms son (Stoilkovich, 62).

Yellow Cards: Klarrer (37), Melem (45), Yakich (59), Maglitsa (74).