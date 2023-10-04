Christophe Galtier returns to coaching: his new club is known

RU RU NG NG
The famous French specialist Christophe Galtier may become the new head coach of the Qatari Al-Duhail.

Let us note that last season the experienced Frenchman was the coach of PSG.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano reports on Galtier's likely appointment to the Arab club.

According to an insider, at negotiations on October 3, the parties reached a final agreement on this issue.

Earlier, information appeared that the 57-year-old specialist could become the new coach of the French club Marseille. However, Galtier did not accept the offer to lead the team, as he allegedly was not ready to quickly return to coaching. Now, apparently, he has had time to rest and is ready to return.

French PSG Galtier took charge on July 5, 2022 and helped Paris Saint-Germain win their 11th Ligue 1 title. Under the Frenchman's leadership, the team was eliminated in the 1/8 finals of the Champions League by Bayern Munich, which became one of the major disappointments for the club's management and fans.

