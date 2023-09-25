RU RU NG NG
The former coach of PSG can lead Marseille

Marseille continues its search for a new coach to replace Marcelino, reports L'Équipe.

According to sources, Marcelo's sporting director Pablo Longoria contacted former PSG coach Christophe Galtier. For now, he wanted to know about the coach's plans for the future. Galtier is a native of Marseille and is highly regarded by the management of club. The management of the Olympique wants to appoint a coach who will not need time for adaptation. That is why they paid attention to Christopher Galtier.

However, there is a problem. The management of Marseille is afraid of the reaction of fans and ultras. Although Galtier wants to return to work, the management of Marseille and the coach are worried that the ultras may react negatively to the appointment, so they will try to proceed with caution.

Last season, Galtier coached PSG, spending only one season there. He became the champion of League 1, but due to poor performances in the Champions League, the club management released him.

We will remind that it was the fans of Marcelo who caused the dismissal of Marcelino, who could not continue working in a tense atmosphere. Marseille's ultras threatened Marcelino with reprisals, so the coach decided to leave France with his assistants.

Marseille is currently seventh in the Ligue 1 standings with nine points. In addition, they started the Europa League with a 3-3 draw with Ajax.

