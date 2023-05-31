Chelsea could part ways with 15 players in the summer

London-based Chelsea is planning a significant squad overhaul in the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the source, the English club is keen on getting rid of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, wingers Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, and Callum Hudson-Odoi, as well as forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The futures of defenders Kalidou Koulibaly and Cesar Azpilicueta, as well as midfielder N'Golo Kante, will be decided in the near future.

Furthermore, defender Trevoh Chalobah and midfielders Mateo Kovacic, Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Mason Mount could also depart from the club.

Additionally, loaned players Joao Felix (Chelsea) and Denis Zakaria (Juventus) will not be redeemed and will return to their respective clubs.

