The midfielder of Bayern expressed his concerns regarding his potential exclusion from Euro 2024

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka expressed his concerns about the possibility of being left out of the German national team squad for Euro 2024.

In March, Julian Nagelsmann did not call up the 29-year-old midfielder for the friendly matches of the national team against France and the Netherlands. There is a high likelihood that Nagelsmann may exclude Goretzka from the final roster for the European Championship.

"To be honest, I don't think that's Julian's train of thought either. Because I showed during my time at Bayern under him that I don't have a problem with that and that I'm ready at any second to help the team, no matter where to help. First of all, the coach has to decide whether I will be there at all. There is no question in my mind that I will take on every role that is intended for me. That's why I don't have that yet commented. I have no other choice than to perform well. It's my job to recommend myself through performance. A conversation always takes two people. I'm ready for a conversation at any time." said Goretzka to Sky.

This season, the 29-year-old midfielder has scored 5 goals and provided 11 assists in 39 matches for Bayern Munich across all competitions. He has represented the German national team in 57 matches, scoring 14 goals.