Luis Enrique emphasized the importance of emotional control ahead of the match against Borussia

PSG's head coach, Luis Enrique, shared his expectations for the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Borussia Dortmund.

"It is a beautiful thing to enjoy a special match in a unique stadium in Europe and to have the opportunity to reach the final for our supporters. It's going to be a very good show! There could be a lot of goals thanks to our ability to get into positions in our opponents' penalty box.

Since I've been here, I have felt the support of the players and the club. We are in a process of improvement. This is still only the beginning of this project. There is one month left before the end of the season, and we can still win all four competitions. We must manage our emotions well, and we must not see pressure as a threat." Enrique said for UEFA.com.

PSG will face Borussia away tonight, on May 1st. The opening whistle for the match in Dortmund will sound at 9:00 PM, Central European Time.

It is worth noting that Luis Enrique's team officially secured their 12th French championship title this past weekend.