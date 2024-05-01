"He has all the prerequisites". Mourinho assessed interest in Amorim from Premier League clubs

Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim has been linked with a host of English clubs in recent times but so far, however, no deal has come to fruition. However, more big-name Portuguese specialist José Mourinho has been asked about the Lisbon club's manager and the Special One is confident that Amorim could work at any club:

"It's also a question I don't have to answer, but what can I tell you? I like him as a person, I like him as a coach. I think he has all the prerequisites to coach in any league and at any club. But he's already in a good league and at a great club.

It's his decision, and the clubs that want him or don't want him will have to convince him with more or less arguments. One thing is clear: I like the man and I like the coach," Mourinho told Mais Fuetbol.