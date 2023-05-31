England has named the best coach of the season
Football news Today, 06:00
Photo: Man City Twitter
Manchester City coach Josep Guardiola was named the best coach of the season in the English Premier League.
This was reported today on the official website of the "citizens".
Recall that under the guidance of the Spaniard, the team from Manchester won the APL title, ahead of Arsenal, who long led the standings.
Manchester City will play two more finals next weekend: the FA Cup final against Manchester United and the Champions League final against Inter.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news 29 may 2023, 14:15 Mauricio Pochettino has become the new head coach of Chelsea
Football news 28 may 2023, 16:44 "Milan" defeated "Juventus" in a Serie A match
Football news 28 may 2023, 14:58 "Barcelona" won the La Liga match with a large score
Football news 28 may 2023, 13:15 "Chelsea" has signed a contract with a new head coach
Football news 28 may 2023, 11:15 Goalkeeper of PSG hospitalized in critical condition due to a horse
Football news 28 may 2023, 09:57 "Shakhtar" has become the champion of Ukraine
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:00 Kane plans to move to only one club Football news Today, 06:53 Chelsea can't agree on a contract with a key player Football news Today, 06:36 Former MJ star Nani leaving the club Football news Today, 06:21 Italy named the national team of the season: Khvicha in it Football news Today, 06:00 England has named the best coach of the season Football news Today, 05:55 Napoli responded to the rumors about Luis Enrique's invitation Football news Today, 05:38 Di Maria may return to Portugal Football news Today, 05:17 Neymar turned down a space offer from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 05:00 Shevchenko and Zinchenko will play in a charity match Football news Today, 04:53 200 million euros a year and more: Benzema received a tempting offer
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Ittihad vs Al Taee predictions and betting tips on May 31, 2023 Football Today Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh predictions and betting tips on May 31, 2023 Football Today Al-Hilal vs Al-Raed predictions and betting tips on May 31, 2023 Football Today Sevilla vs Roma predictions and betting tips on May 31, 2023 Football Today Bahia vs Santos predictions and betting tips on June 1, 2023 Football Today Internacional vs America Mineiro predictions and betting tips on June 1, 2023 Football 01 june 2023 Brescia vs Cosenza predictions and betting tips on June 1, 2023 Football 01 june 2023 Utrecht vs Sparta Rotterdam predictions and betting tips on June 1, 2023 Football 02 june 2023 Bari vs Sudtirol predictions and betting tips on June 2, 2023 Football 02 june 2023 Saint Etienne vs Valenciennes predictions and betting tips on June 2, 2023