The transfer that Guardiola regrets the most is known

Football news Today, 10:32
Pep Guardiola has had a plethora of transfers in his lengthy coaching career, but the Spaniard regrets one player he let leave recently the most.

Mundo Deportivo reports that the specialist is upset that Manchester City bosses let İlkay Gündoğan leave for Barcelona last summer. The Spaniard is missing him this season and the players they signed, namely Mateo Kovacic and Mateus Nunez, were unable to replace the midfielder in a suitable manner.

Pep himself did not want to let go of the German, who was one of the leaders of the team, including supplying Erling Haaland with goals. And it is quite difficult for the current Manchester City players to find a pass for the Norwegian forward.

Earlier, the Citizens let Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus go to Arsenal, who became not the last players in Mikel Arteta's team, and against this background, the current champion of England does not want to sell their performers to the Canaries.

Manchester City Premier League England
