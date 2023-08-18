Chelsea buy Belgian talent for €62m

Chelsea's press service has officially announced the transfer of midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton and the Belgian national team.

The London club paid €62.1 million for the player, with the potential for an additional €5.9 million in bonuses. The Belgian has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2030. Chelsea managed to outbid Liverpool in the competition for the player.

As a reminder, Chelsea previously won the battle against Liverpool for Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

19-year-old Lavia played for Southampton since the summer of 2022. He transferred to the club from Manchester City for a fee of €12.3 million. In total, the midfielder played 34 matches for Southampton in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2027.

Lavia has been playing for the Belgian national team since 2023. He has participated in one match for the Belgian team, making his debut in a friendly match against Germany (3-2).