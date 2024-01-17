RU RU NG NG KE KE
Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey

Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey

Football news Today, 17:06
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
In the latest Copa del Rey matches in Spain, Celta Vigo played an away match against Valencia, while Real Sociedad faced Osasuna.

Valencia - Celta Vigo - 1:3

The guests scored two goals within the opening 20 minutes. Firstly, de la Torre netted the ball on the 13th minute, and five minutes later, Douvikas doubled the advantage. Valencia narrowed the gap on the 29th minute with a penalty goal from Pepe. Despite the hosts having more ball possession after the break, they couldn't create significant goal-scoring opportunities. On the 80th minute, Celta Vigo sealed the match as Douvikas completed his brace, securing a 3-1 victory.

Osasuna - Real Sociedad - 0:2

In the first half, both teams demonstrated an evenly matched game, heading into halftime with a goalless draw. On the 56th minute, Osasuna faced adversity as defender Catena received a straight red card and left the field. Oyarzabal converted the penalty, putting Real Sociedad in the lead. In the eighth minute of stoppage time, Mikel Merino scored a goal, concluding the match with a 2-0 victory for Real Sociedad.

Real Sociedad emerged victorious with a 2-0 scoreline, securing a spot in the quarterfinals alongside Celta Vigo.

