Main Predictions Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Valencia Valencia
LaLiga Spain 12 may 2024, 12:30 Valencia - Rayo Vallecano
-
- : -
Spain, Valencia, Estadio Mestalla
Rayo Vallecano Rayo Vallecano
On May 12, their meeting within the 35th round of La Liga will be held Valencia - Rayo Vallecano. Prediction for the meeting of the mentioned clubs is made by Dailysports experts.

Valencia

This season, the “bats” looked good, gave real hope to their fans for the European Cup, but most likely the club will not get into the top 7. Now Valencia is ninth in the championship, the gap from the seventh Betis is 5 points, it is not easy to win back such a handicap in four meetings.

In the last round the team managed to lose at home to a modest Alaves -0:1, which almost buried their European Cup hopes. The aforementioned defeat was the third in a row, which is a confirmation of a serious slump. Baraha is able to set up his guys for a strong finish, the main thing is to believe that you can still achieve something.

Rayo Vallecano

“Giants” frankly weakly spend the current championship, although the residence in the elite should be preserved. Now the team is ranked 17th in La Liga, the gap from the danger zone is solid, as much as 8 points, it is difficult to lose this advantage in four matches, although you should not relax.

In the last round Rayo Vallecano managed to lose on their field hopeless Almeria with a score of 0:1, the hosts played better in this match, let down by the realization of moments. This defeat was the second in a row, in these lost matches the team did not even score.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

  • In the face-to-face confrontation of the first round, Valencia won a hard away victory with a score of 1:0.
  • Valencia has not won at home for three matches in a row.
  • On the road “giants” do not win for seven matches in a row.

Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Both teams are now experiencing a slump, so a win will allow them to feel confident. Small favorites here are considered the hosts, which we agree with, after all, Valencia is higher in the standings and plays on their field. We consider an interesting bet on the victory of the “bats” with a zero forfeit.

