Austria vs Switzerland prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

On Sunday, May 12, in the evening match of the World Cup, the Austrian national team will face Switzerland. Experts from Dailysports have prepared a forecast for this match.

Austria

The team arrives at this tournament with a singular objective - to maintain their status in the elite division of the World Cup. Last year, they narrowly secured their position, defeating Hungary in the final match of the group stage and surpassing them in the standings. Similar to previous occasions, Austria lacks NHL representatives in its lineup; a significant portion of the players compete for Red Bull Salzburg. In preparation for this year's World Cup, Austria played against Canada, and in the first match of the current tournament, they will face Denmark.

Switzerland

The squad has already contested their first match in the current World Cup. Facing Norway, the Swiss team performed admirably, securing a 5:2 victory. The second attacking trio had a standout performance, contributing two goals and two assists. Additionally, the defensive pair of Leffel/Ziegentaler amassed three points between them.

Switzerland is one of the contenders for advancement to the quarter-finals of the World Cup playoffs, and their victory in the first match undoubtedly bolsters their prospects. Furthermore, the presence of five NHL representatives in their ranks augments their strength in this competition.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

The last face-off between Switzerland and Austria was in 2019, where the Swiss triumphed with a 4:0 scoreline.

Switzerland has not lost in regulation time in eight out of the last nine World Cup matches.

Austria has failed to win in their last seven World Cup matches.

Austria vs Switzerland Prediction

Switzerland is the clear favorite in the match against Austria. Moreover, they will have one day of rest. My wager is on Switzerland's individual total exceeding 3.5, with odds at 1.57.