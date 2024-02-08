Ceferin will not run for UEFA presidency in 2027

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has declared that he will not be running for re-election in the UEFA presidential elections in 2027.

"I have decided not to stand for election in 2027", – quoted Ceferin by Sky Sports.

This decision comes in the backdrop of UEFA amending its statutes to allow Ceferin to run for a third term, a possibility that was previously prohibited.

Previously, the amendment to the statutes faced opposition from AC Milan legend Zvonimir Boban, leading to his departure from the position of the head of UEFA's football department.

Ceferin has held the position of UEFA President since 2016, having previously served as the organization's vice-president.