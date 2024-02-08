Charter change. Ceferin could be re-elected for a third time

Today in Paris, another UEFA Congress is taking place. During the congress, they discussed amending the organization's statutes to allow the current UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin to be re-elected for a third term.

During the voting, only the Football Association of England voted against this decision.

According to the previous statutes, the UEFA president could not be re-elected more than twice.

Former Milan legend Zvonimir Boban, who held the position of head of UEFA's football department, had previously opposed the amendment to the statutes. Due to this, he resigned from his position.

The new UEFA presidential elections will take place in 2027. Ceferin has been in the position of president since 2016, and prior to that, he served as the organization's vice-president.