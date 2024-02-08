RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Charter change. Ceferin could be re-elected for a third time

Charter change. Ceferin could be re-elected for a third time

Football news Today, 07:01
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Charter change. Ceferin could be re-elected for a third time Getty Images

Today in Paris, another UEFA Congress is taking place. During the congress, they discussed amending the organization's statutes to allow the current UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin to be re-elected for a third term.

During the voting, only the Football Association of England voted against this decision.

According to the previous statutes, the UEFA president could not be re-elected more than twice.

Former Milan legend Zvonimir Boban, who held the position of head of UEFA's football department, had previously opposed the amendment to the statutes. Due to this, he resigned from his position.

The new UEFA presidential elections will take place in 2027. Ceferin has been in the position of president since 2016, and prior to that, he served as the organization's vice-president.

Popular news
The medals of the Olympics 2024 will feature parts of the Eiffel Tower Olympic Games News Today, 12:10 The medals of the Olympics 2024 will feature parts of the Eiffel Tower
VIDEO. The Premier League has announced the nominees for the best goal and save of the month Football news Today, 12:03 VIDEO. The Premier League has announced the nominees for the best goal and save of the month
Paris Saint-Germain will depart from Parc des Princes. The reason is known Football news Today, 11:00 Paris Saint-Germain will depart from Parc des Princes. The reason is known
UEFA has made a decision regarding the suspension of Israel and Russia from competitions Football news Today, 10:59 UEFA has made a decision regarding the suspension of Israel and Russia from competitions
In football, a card of a new hue will be introduced. What is known Football news Today, 10:58 In football, a card of a new hue will be introduced. What is known
All pots. The draw for the new UEFA Nations League draw will take place today Football news Today, 04:05 All pots. The draw for the new UEFA Nations League draw will take place today
More news
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 13:17 Usyk's promoter shared insights regarding the bout against Fury Boxing News Today, 13:11 Teofimo Lopez shared his expectations for the bout against Ortiz Football news Today, 12:49 UEFA Nations League 2024/2025 group stage draw: all results Football news Today, 12:28 PHOTO: Milan has unveiled two versions of their fourth kit Olympic Games News Today, 12:10 The medals of the Olympics 2024 will feature parts of the Eiffel Tower Football news Today, 12:03 VIDEO. The Premier League has announced the nominees for the best goal and save of the month Football news Today, 11:34 The contenders for the Premier League Player of the Month award for January have been announced Tennis news Today, 11:05 PHOTO. The Australian Open 2021 finalist underwent knee surgery Football news Today, 11:00 Paris Saint-Germain will depart from Parc des Princes. The reason is known Football news Today, 10:59 UEFA has made a decision regarding the suspension of Israel and Russia from competitions
Sport Predictions
Football Today Oostende vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball Today Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Basketball 09 feb 2024 Brisbane Bullets vs Adelaide 36ers prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football 09 feb 2024 Adelaide United vs Perth Glory prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football 09 feb 2024 Adana Demirspor vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Basketball 09 feb 2024 Newcastle Eagles vs Caledonia Glatiators prediction and betting tips February 9, 2024 Basketball 09 feb 2024 Panathinaikos vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football 09 feb 2024 Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football 09 feb 2024 Salernitana vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football 09 feb 2024 Shamrock Rovers vs St. Patrick's prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024