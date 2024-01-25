RU RU NG NG KE KE
UEFA scandal. Milan legend resigns over disagreement with Ceferin

Football news Today, 05:24
Milan's legend Zvonimir Boban has left UEFA amidst controversy, where he held the position of Head of the Football Department.

In an official statement from UEFA, it is stated that the parting was by mutual agreement. However, the former midfielder himself revealed that he departed due to disagreement with Alexander Ceferin's decision to annul his first term as president and run for a third term.

"I spoke with the UEFA president about the issue that arose during the last Executive Committee meeting in Hamburg – the proposal to change the UEFA statutes to allow Ceferin to stand for a new term after the definitive end of his current one.

After I expressed deep concern and complete disagreement with the proposal itself, the president replied that he saw no legal or moral-ethical problem in it – and that, without any doubt, he would continue to develop this idea, which I consider fatal", – stated Boban.

New UEFA presidential elections are scheduled for 2027. Ceferin has been in the position since 2016, having previously served as the organization's vice president.

