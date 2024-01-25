Breaking. Manchester City has announced a signing of Argentinian midfielder

Manchester City has officially announced the signing of 18-year-old midfielder Claudio Echeverri from River Plate on their official website.

The Argentine has signed a contract with the "Citizens" until June 2028, but he will only join the current English champions in January 2025. Until then, he will continue to stay in his home country.

Echeverri made his debut for River Plate's first team in June 2023 under the management of another former City player, Martin Demichelis, in a match against Instituto Córdoba (3-1). He contributed with an assist in that game and played a total of six matches for River's first team.

In November-December, Echeverri captained the Argentine national team in the U-17 World Cup, and his hat-trick against Brazil helped the South American team reach the semi-finals, where Argentina lost to Germany in a penalty shootout.

It's worth noting that Manchester City is set to say goodbye to their midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who is expected to join West Ham on loan.