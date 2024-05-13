Tiger Woods has arrived in Kentucky and commenced preparations for the PGA Championship

The legendary American tennis player Tiger Woods will participate in one of the premier golf tournaments - the PGA Championship.

He has already arrived in Kentucky and commenced his preparations for this tournament.

Tiger Woods has arrived at the 2024 PGA Championship 🐅#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/RPX1KlKzyo — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 12, 2024

🚨🏌🏻‍♂️🐅 #ARRIVAL — Tiger Woods is on the range at Valhalla. @TWlegion



Will Tiger win major 16 next week?



pic.twitter.com/dLxlJ0XuQo — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) May 12, 2024

The PGA Championship is an annual golf tournament conducted by the Professional Golfers' Association of America. It is one of the four major championships in men's golf. Previously held in mid-August on the weekend before Labor Day, it served as the fourth and final major of the golf season.

Starting from 2019, the tournament has been held in May on the weekend before Memorial Day, serving as the second major tournament of the season after the Masters Tournament in April. It is an official money event on the PGA Tour, European Tour, and Japan Golf Tour. The prize fund for this tournament is $18 million.

Additionally, American golfer Tiger Woods has received a special invitation to the US Open tournament.