West Ham has agreed to a loan deal for a midfielder from Manchester City

Kalvin Phillips is just steps away from becoming a West Ham player.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the loan agreement has been finalized by the "Hammers" with both the player and Manchester City. The deal will also include an option to buy the player in June. On Wednesday, January 24, Calvin will undergo a medical examination.

West Ham has won the battle for the 28-year-old midfielder against a host of Premier League clubs, as well as Juventus and Barcelona. Earlier reports indicated that Manchester City would agree to the loan if his new team could compensate at least part of Calvin's £135,000 weekly salary and pay around £5 million for the temporary transfer.

In the current campaign, Phillips has played in only ten matches for City, scoring one goal.