Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips may leave the "Citizens" in the current transfer window.

According to Sky Sports, the ideal outcome for the blue side of Manchester would be to sell the player rather than loan him, although the option of a loan is also being considered.

Manchester City would agree to a loan if Phillips' new team can at least partially cover his weekly salary of £135,000 and provide around £5 million for the temporary transfer.

The same source mentioned contenders for the 28-year-old midfielder, with one of them being from beyond the British Isles. It is reported that Newcastle, West Ham, Everton, Crystal Palace and Juventus are interested in Phillips, but salary seems to be a stumbling block for the first two clubs.

“Old Lady” is still interested in the player and has already held initial talks with City, despite Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri preferring a player of a slightly different profile.

In the current campaign, Phillips has only played in ten matches for Manchester City, scoring one goal.

Earlier reports suggested that Manchester City is interested in acquiring Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich.