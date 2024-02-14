Brahim Diaz has decided which national team he wants to play for

Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz wishes to represent the Spanish national team at the international level, as reported by The Athletic.

The 24-year-old player has Moroccan roots and was offered the opportunity to play for the Moroccan national team in the 2023 African Cup of Nations. Initially willing to accept the offer, Diaz reconsidered due to his progress with Real Madrid.

Currently, Diaz is hopeful that the head coach of the Spanish national team, Luis de la Fuente, will call him up for friendly matches in March and subsequently for Euro 2024.

In yesterday's Round of 16 Champions League match against RB Leipzig (1-0), Diaz replaced Jude Bellingham in the starting lineup and scored the winning goal in the 48th minute.

In total, Diaz, who spent the last two seasons on loan at AC Milan, has scored 8 goals and provided 3 assists in 28 matches in all competitions this season.