Athletic Bilbao winger has scared off Premier League clubs with his demands

Two English clubs were interested in the services of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams. But it seems that the player will remain in the Spanish league.

Chelsea and Aston Villa were ready to fulfil the financial demands of the Basque, which consisted of a clausule of 50 million euros, but according to 90min, the clubs were not satisfied with the demands of the player himself. In Bilbao, Williams receives a salary of €200,000 a week, but in England he wants to receive more.

This is what prompted Chelsea and Aston Villa to refuse his transfer, as the financial requirements of the player are impossible for the clubs. Moreover, if we take in terms of the squads that the teams already have, Williams' position at Stamford Bridge is already manned.

The Villians had intended to sign the winger last summer, but failed to agree a deal and ended up signing Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen.