The Premier League has announced eight contenders for the title of the best footballer of the season

The Premier League has announced the names of the players who are contenders for the title of the best player of the 2023-24 season.

The list of nominees includes eight names: Manchester City's Phil Foden and Erling Holland, Arsenal's Martin Edegor and Declan Rice, Chelsea's Cole Palmer, Aston Villa's Olly Watkins, Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Newcastle's Alexander Isak.

Fans will have until Monday, 13 May to cast their votes. After that, the fans' votes will be combined with those of the experts. On Saturday, 18 May, the Premier League will announce the Premier League Player of the Year for the 2023-24 season.

You can cast your vote on the Premier League's official website here.

Eight outstanding nominees, but there can only be one winner...



It's time to vote for your 2023/24 @EASPORTSFC Player of the Season 😍 #PLAwards — Premier League (@premierleague) May 9, 2024

Last year, this award went to Man City striker Erling Holland. By the way, the Premier League has named the contenders for the best young player of the current Premier League season.