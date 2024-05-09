RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news It is known how much it will cost Manchester United to resign ten Hag

It is known how much it will cost Manchester United to resign ten Hag

Football news Today, 06:20
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
It is known how much it will cost Manchester United to resign ten Hag It is known how much it will cost Manchester United to resign ten Hag

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag is one of the main contenders to say goodbye to his position in the summer, but in order to send the Dutchman and his staff into retirement, the Mancunians will have to shell out some money.

So, as reported by Football Insider, it will cost Manchester United more than £10 million to say goodbye to ten Hag and his assistants. But, if the resignation happens before 30 June, then this money will be included in the financial fair-play and the financial reserve of the "Mancunians" for transfers will be reduced by this amount.

For now, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are currently assessing ten Hag's ability to manage the club after taking control at Old Trafford, but it has been reported that England head coach Gareth Southgate is the likely successor to the Dutchman.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Premier League England
Popular news
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Today, 06:12 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Was it offside? Bayern Munich centre-back believes a goal was 'stolen' from him Football news Today, 02:15 Was it offside? Bayern Munich centre-back believes a goal was 'stolen' from him
Not Real. Legendary French player offered unexpected advice to Mbappe where to continue career Football news Yesterday, 12:53 Not Real. Legendary French player offered unexpected advice to Mbappe where to continue career
The value is 350 thousand euros. The first contract of Messi on a napkin was put up for auction Football news Yesterday, 12:39 The value is 350 thousand euros. The first contract of Messi on a napkin was put up for auction
The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known Football news Yesterday, 08:29 The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news Yesterday, 04:00 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:16 The Premier League has announced eight contenders for the title of the best footballer of the season Football news Today, 06:51 Athletic Bilbao winger has scared off Premier League clubs with his demands Football news Today, 06:20 It is known how much it will cost Manchester United to resign ten Hag Hockey news Today, 06:12 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Football news Today, 05:55 The Premier League has announced the nominees for the title of the best young player Football news Today, 05:48 Bundesliga club set price tag on Liverpool transfer target Football news Today, 05:18 It is known whether Enrique could be sacked by PSG after UEFA Champions League elimination Basketball news Today, 04:37 The NBA has announced the Most Valuable Player of the 2023-24 season Football news Today, 04:34 The Barcelona striker has attracted interest almost to thirty clubs from different leagues Football news Today, 04:04 He set a record. Real Madrid midfielder reaches the Champions League final for the seventh time
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football Today Kolos vs Zorya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Tennis Today Iga Swiatek vs Bernard Pera prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football Today Bayer vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 by Jason Collins Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2024 Hockey Today Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Ceramica Cleopatra vs El Gaish prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Slovakia vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Switzerland vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024