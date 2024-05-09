It is known how much it will cost Manchester United to resign ten Hag

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag is one of the main contenders to say goodbye to his position in the summer, but in order to send the Dutchman and his staff into retirement, the Mancunians will have to shell out some money.

So, as reported by Football Insider, it will cost Manchester United more than £10 million to say goodbye to ten Hag and his assistants. But, if the resignation happens before 30 June, then this money will be included in the financial fair-play and the financial reserve of the "Mancunians" for transfers will be reduced by this amount.

For now, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are currently assessing ten Hag's ability to manage the club after taking control at Old Trafford, but it has been reported that England head coach Gareth Southgate is the likely successor to the Dutchman.