Borussia Gladbach made an incredible comeback in the Bundesliga

Borussia Gladbach went to the away match of the fourth round of the Bundesliga against Darmstadt.

The hosts started the game well. In the eighth minute, Marvin Melen opened the scoring in the match, and two minutes later, Matei Maglitza doubled Darmstadt's lead. Borussia tried to respond at least somehow, but nothing came out of them in attack. Moreover, in the 33rd minute, the home team conceded for the third time. Tim Skarke took advantage of Clarer's assist. After the first half, Darmstadt defeated Borussia Gladbach 3:0.

However, after the break, the hosts were not very lucky. In the 49th minute, Maglitz, the author of the first goal, received a red card and left Darmstadt in the minority. Borussia Gladbach took full advantage of this situation. They scored a goal seven minutes after being sent off. The guests continued to press and in the 74th minute, Neuhaus reduced the gap to one goal. And three minutes later Tomas Chvanchara equalized the score.

Borussia Gladbach was able to recover from the score 0:3, but it was not possible to win.

Bundesliga. The fourth round

"Darmstadt" — "Borussia Gladbach" — 3:3

Goals: 1:0 - 8 Melem, 2:0 - 10 Maglitsa, 3:0 - 33 Skarke, 3:1 - 56 Sibacho, 3:2 - 74 Neuhaus, 3:3 - 77 Chvanchara