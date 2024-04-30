Bellingham is nearing the achievement of matching Cesc Fàbregas's record
Football news Yesterday, 14:03
Photo: twitter.com/ElegancyShop1
Real Madrid traveled to Munich to face Bayern Munich in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final.
In the starting lineup for the "Los Blancos," 20-year-old Jude Bellingham will take the field. The Englishman will be making his 32nd appearance in the UEFA Champions League.
In the history of the tournament, only former Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea player Cesc Fàbregas (34) played more matches before turning 21.
Before today, Bellingham has played 36 matches in all competitions this season, scoring 21 goals and providing 10 assists.
The opening whistle of the Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid match at the Allianz Arena will sound at 9:00 PM, Central European Time.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches
Motorsport News Today, 10:21 "Rain Master." On this day, exactly 30 years ago, Formula 1 pilot Ayrton Senna perished
Football news Today, 07:33 Chaos at Man United. No-one at the club is ready to take responsibility for ten Hag's future
Football news Today, 05:06 Borussia Dortmund are discussing the possibility of Jurgen Klopp's return
Football news 29 apr 2024, 16:42 Something new. Arsenal's form for next season has been leaked online
Football news 29 apr 2024, 10:30 Here we go! Liverpool and Feyenoord have agreed on Slot's transfer
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:24 Sancho's performance was well. Here are the player ratings for the match Borussia Dortmund - PSG Snooker News Today, 17:15 O'Sullivan and the other top 10 left the 2024 World Snooker Championship before the semi-finals Football news Today, 16:57 Borussia Dortmund seizes the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final from PSG Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Football news Today, 16:45 Marseille vs Atalanta: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Basketball news Today, 16:44 EuroLeague Playoffs: the first contestant in Final Four has been determined Football news Today, 16:20 The PSG defender was unable to continue the match against Borussia due to injury Football news Today, 15:59 Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Al-Nassr reach the final of the King Cup of Champions Tennis news Today, 15:53 The second semifinal pair of the WTA1000 tennis tournament in Madrid has been determined Football news Today, 15:31 Luis Enrique has replicated the feat of Guardiola and Benitez in the UEFA Champions League
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Basketball 02 may 2024 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Zamalek vs National bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Modern Future vs Al Gaish prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Crvena Zvezda vs Bačka Topola prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 2, 2024 by Jason Collins