Bellingham is nearing the achievement of matching Cesc Fàbregas's record

Real Madrid traveled to Munich to face Bayern Munich in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

In the starting lineup for the "Los Blancos," 20-year-old Jude Bellingham will take the field. The Englishman will be making his 32nd appearance in the UEFA Champions League.

In the history of the tournament, only former Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea player Cesc Fàbregas (34) played more matches before turning 21.

Before today, Bellingham has played 36 matches in all competitions this season, scoring 21 goals and providing 10 assists.

The opening whistle of the Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid match at the Allianz Arena will sound at 9:00 PM, Central European Time.