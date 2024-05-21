Southgate commented on the decision to exclude players from England's preliminary squad for Euro 24

England's head coach Gareth Southgate commented on the exclusion of Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson from the preliminary squad for Euro 2024.

"Rashford? I simply feel that other players in that area of the pitch have had a stronger season. That's all there is to it.

Henderson? It's difficult for me to leave Henderson out of the squad; he has always supported me. The decisive factor was the injury he sustained during the last camp. He missed five weeks and couldn't achieve the required level of intensity," quoted Fabrizio Romano.

The preliminary squad includes 33 players. Notable absentees are Marcus Rashford, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips, Nick Pope, Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, and Levi Colwill.

Recall that 24 teams will compete for the title of the best football team in Europe, divided into six groups. The reigning European champions are Italy. The tournament will take place from June 14 to July 14.