"We have to respond to McLaren and Ferrari" - Red Bull's director on the development of his team

Motorsport News Yesterday, 13:44
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The Red Bull team aims to respond to the progress shown by McLaren and Ferrari, who have been performing exceptionally well in recent Formula 1 Grand Prix races, securing two victories.

The Red Bull team aims to respond to the progress shown by McLaren and Ferrari, who have been performing exceptionally well in recent Formula 1 Grand Prix races, securing two victories.

Despite a strong start with five wins out of seven races, Red Bull's director Christian Horner emphasizes the need for continuous development to keep up with McLaren and Ferrari.

"It just shows that in Formula 1, things don't stand still. You have to keep pushing, you have to keep moving forward. We've won five out of seven races, but you see that McLaren has taken a step forward, Ferrari has taken a step forward, and we need to maintain that development pace," Horner told Sky F1.

Despite the unique challenges of the Monaco Grand Prix, Horner expects McLaren and Ferrari to maintain their pressure this weekend.

In other news, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton from the Mercedes team shared his plans for the season and his commitment to the German team. The Briton stated that his heart is still with Mercedes, and he genuinely wants to continue contributing and elevating the team.

