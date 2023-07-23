Belgian Super Cup Winner Decided

In the match for the Belgian Super Cup, Antwerp defeated Mechelen in a penalty shootout and became the trophy holder.

Michel Balikwisha opened the scoring for Antwerp in the 9th minute, with an assist from Yelle Bataille. In the 78th minute, Mechelen equalized thanks to a goal by Ritchie De Laet from a penalty.

In the penalty shootout, Mechelen players failed to convert three attempts, while two shots from Antwerp players missed the target.

Antwerp won the Belgian Super Cup for the first time in its history. The record holder for the most titles in the country is Brugge, with 17 wins. Anderlecht comes in second with 13 titles, followed by Standard with four.

Antwerp 1-1 Mechelen (1-0), 5-4 on penalties

Goals: Balikwisha, 9 - 1-0, De Laet, 78 (penalty) - 1-1

Antwerp: Butez, Bataille, Alderweireld, De Laet, Avila, Yusuf, Vermeerren, Kerk (Vines, 71), Ondrejka (Ilinčić, 86), Muya (Scott, 86), Balikwisha (Van den Bosch, 86).

Mechelen: Kuchke, Van Hoorenbeeck (Bolingoli, 46), Lavale, Vanlerberghe, Losa (Foulon, 46), Schoofs, Mukau (Sölle, 79), N'Goy, Mrabti, Storm, Lauwrechts.