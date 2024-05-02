A Boston Celtics striker may miss the second round of the playoffs

Boston Celtics basketball player Kristaps Porziņģis may miss the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

As reported by journalist Chris Haynes, the player is likely to miss the next series as well. There is hope that he will be able to return for the conference finals if the Celtics advance. Porziņģis sat out the last match of the series against Miami due to a calf strain. Initially, it was reported that he would miss at least several games.

It's worth noting that the Celtics defeated Miami 4-1 in the series. In the second round, they will face the winner of the Cleveland - Orlando matchup.

By the way, two leaders and stars of the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, may contribute to their team in the next playoff game.

Recall that the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the NBA playoffs in the first round. The Lakers lost the series to the Denver Nuggets 1:4. Following the game, the legendary LeBron James declined to answer questions about whether he would continue his career with his current club.