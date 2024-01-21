RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news A gift for Bayer. Bayern Munich suffered a sensational home defeat against Werder

A gift for Bayer. Bayern Munich suffered a sensational home defeat against Werder

Football news Today, 11:31
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Bayern Munich suffered a sensational home defeat against Werder in the Bundesliga Bayern Munich suffered a sensational home defeat against Werder in the Bundesliga

In the context of the 18th round of the German Bundesliga, a clash took place between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen. The Munich team hosted today's opponents at the Allianz Arena.

The teams had a balanced first half, registering five shots towards each other's goals and two on target for each. At the midpoint of the first 45 minutes, Justin Njinmah put the ball into Manuel Neuer's net, but the goal was disallowed due to an infringement by the Bremen players in the attack.

In the second half, Bayern seized the initiative. However, when it seemed that the hosts were on the verge of scoring, Bayern unexpectedly conceded. Mitchell Weiser made an individual run into the penalty area of the guests and, with a powerful shot into the near corner of Neuer's goal, put his team ahead.

In response, the Munich club predictably intensified their assault on the goal of the Bremen players, but the abundance of attacks and shots (most of which missed the target) did not yield the desired result.

As a result, a sensational defeat for Bayern occurred, marking their first loss at home this season. Interestingly, this is also Werder's first away victory in the current Bundesliga season.

Thomas Tuchel's team lost crucial points in the pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen. Bayern Munich is now seven points behind the pharmacists. Werder Bremen sits in 12th place with 20 points.

Bundesliga, 18th round
Bayern Munich - Werder Bremen - 0:1
Goal: Weiser, 59

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Werder Bremen Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Hockey news Today, 12:01 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 01:40 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia Football news 19 jan 2024, 16:57 AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia
Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final Football news 19 jan 2024, 15:50 Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final
Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong Football news 19 jan 2024, 14:26 Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong
African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs Football news 19 jan 2024, 13:57 African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:34 Benzema did not contact the club for 10 days Football news Today, 12:21 A fiery match in La Liga. Real Madrid secured a victory over Almeria, overcoming a two-goal deficit Hockey news Today, 12:01 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Football news Today, 11:31 A gift for Bayer. Bayern Munich suffered a sensational home defeat against Werder Football news Today, 11:28 A dull draw in the Asian Cup. Oman and Thailand failed to score any goals Football news Today, 11:12 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 21 Football news Today, 11:08 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 11:07 Morocco and the Democratic Republic of the Congo played to a draw in a match of the AFCON Football news Today, 11:06 Drama in the EPL. Two penalties, two red cards and the draw in the match Sheffield Utd vs West Ham Football news Today, 10:29 The Atletico Madrid defender is close to returning to his homeland
Sport Predictions
Football Today Lecce vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today South Africa vs Namibia prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today Girona vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Basketball Today Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Tennis Today Victoria Azarenka vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Tennis Today Linda Noskova vs Elina Svitolina prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Tennis Today Arthur Cazaux vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Tennis 22 jan 2024 Miomir Kecmanovic vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Hockey 22 jan 2024 New Jersey Devils vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024