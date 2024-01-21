A gift for Bayer. Bayern Munich suffered a sensational home defeat against Werder

In the context of the 18th round of the German Bundesliga, a clash took place between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen. The Munich team hosted today's opponents at the Allianz Arena.

The teams had a balanced first half, registering five shots towards each other's goals and two on target for each. At the midpoint of the first 45 minutes, Justin Njinmah put the ball into Manuel Neuer's net, but the goal was disallowed due to an infringement by the Bremen players in the attack.

In the second half, Bayern seized the initiative. However, when it seemed that the hosts were on the verge of scoring, Bayern unexpectedly conceded. Mitchell Weiser made an individual run into the penalty area of the guests and, with a powerful shot into the near corner of Neuer's goal, put his team ahead.

In response, the Munich club predictably intensified their assault on the goal of the Bremen players, but the abundance of attacks and shots (most of which missed the target) did not yield the desired result.

As a result, a sensational defeat for Bayern occurred, marking their first loss at home this season. Interestingly, this is also Werder's first away victory in the current Bundesliga season.

Thomas Tuchel's team lost crucial points in the pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen. Bayern Munich is now seven points behind the pharmacists. Werder Bremen sits in 12th place with 20 points.

Bundesliga, 18th round

Bayern Munich - Werder Bremen - 0:1

Goal: Weiser, 59