RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Bayer Leverkusen has disclosed the price at which they are willing to sell Florian Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen has disclosed the price at which they are willing to sell Florian Wirtz

Football news Yesterday, 14:19
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Bayer Leverkusen has disclosed the price at which they are willing to sell Florian Wirtz Photo: https://www.instagram.com/flowirtz27/

Bayer Leverkusen has stated that they will not sell their midfielder Florian Wirtz for less than 100 million euros, as reported by Kicker.

Despite rumors, the player will not leave the club during the upcoming winter transfer window. However, it is entirely possible that Wirtz may depart the club in the summer of the following year if Bayer receives a substantial offer.

This is a crucial aspect in any potential future deal. When asked about a transfer to Liverpool for 92 million euros, Bayer Leverkusen's sporting director, Simon Rolfes, indicated that such an offer does not entirely satisfy the club's leadership.

Thus, the German club has made it clear that if Wirtz is to be sold, it will be a record-breaking transfer, surpassing Kai Havertz's move to Chelsea for 80 million euros in 2020. Previously, there were reports of specific interest in Wirtz from Premier League clubs, namely Manchester City and Chelsea.

Wirtz spent the period from 2010 to 2020 in the youth academy of FC Cologne. He joined Bayer Leverkusen in January 2020. On May 18, 2020, Wirtz made his Bundesliga debut, starting in a match against Werder Bremen. He became the youngest player to debut for Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, taking to the field at the age of 17 years and 15 days, breaking the previous record held by Kai Havertz.

In the current season, the German midfielder has registered 6 goals and 9 assists in 15 matches.

Related teams and leagues
Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
The Bayern leader was injured in a Champions League match Football news Today, 01:06 The Bayern leader was injured in a Champions League match
Ancelotti surpasses Ferguson's Champions League achievement Football news Today, 00:30 Ancelotti surpasses Ferguson's Champions League achievement
Will he be able to catch up with Ronaldo? Müller won his 102nd Champions League match Football news Today, 00:21 Will he be able to catch up with Ronaldo? Müller won his 102nd Champions League match
"It was a crazy match." The Copenhagen coach spoke about the victory over Manchester United Football news Today, 00:03 "It was a crazy match." The Copenhagen coach spoke about the victory over Manchester United
Vinicius and Rodrygo broke Roberto Carlos's record Football news Yesterday, 23:49 Vinicius and Rodrygo broke Roberto Carlos's record
Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter, and Real Sociedad have advanced to the play-off stage of the UCL Football news Yesterday, 17:55 Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter, and Real Sociedad have advanced to the play-off stage of the UCL
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:06 The Bayern leader was injured in a Champions League match Football news Today, 01:01 Hojlund has become Manchester United's top scorer this season, but there is one caveat Football news Today, 00:30 Ancelotti surpasses Ferguson's Champions League achievement Football news Today, 00:22 Ancelotti spoke about the urgent replacement Real goalkeeper before the Champions League match Football news Today, 00:21 Will he be able to catch up with Ronaldo? Müller won his 102nd Champions League match Football news Today, 00:17 Who got 9.1? Player ratings for the UCL match Real Madrid – Braga have been announced Football news Today, 00:14 Erik ten Hag is unhappy with Rashford's sending off in the match against Copenhagen Football news Today, 00:03 "It was a crazy match." The Copenhagen coach spoke about the victory over Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 23:49 Vinicius and Rodrygo broke Roberto Carlos's record Football news Yesterday, 18:13 Thriller match in Denmark for 7 goals. Player ratings for the UCL match Copenhagen – Man United
Sport Predictions
Football Today Macarthur vs Phnom Penh Crown prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Slavia vs Roma prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Ajax vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Toulouse vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Basketball Today Real Madrid vs Virtus Bologna prediction and betting tips on the Euroleague match on November 9, 202 Football Today West Ham vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Aston Villa vs AZ prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Rangers vs Sparta Prague prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Atalanta vs Sturm prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Hockey Today Boston Bruins - New York Islanders prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023