Bayer Leverkusen has disclosed the price at which they are willing to sell Florian Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen has stated that they will not sell their midfielder Florian Wirtz for less than 100 million euros, as reported by Kicker.

Despite rumors, the player will not leave the club during the upcoming winter transfer window. However, it is entirely possible that Wirtz may depart the club in the summer of the following year if Bayer receives a substantial offer.

This is a crucial aspect in any potential future deal. When asked about a transfer to Liverpool for 92 million euros, Bayer Leverkusen's sporting director, Simon Rolfes, indicated that such an offer does not entirely satisfy the club's leadership.

Thus, the German club has made it clear that if Wirtz is to be sold, it will be a record-breaking transfer, surpassing Kai Havertz's move to Chelsea for 80 million euros in 2020. Previously, there were reports of specific interest in Wirtz from Premier League clubs, namely Manchester City and Chelsea.

Wirtz spent the period from 2010 to 2020 in the youth academy of FC Cologne. He joined Bayer Leverkusen in January 2020. On May 18, 2020, Wirtz made his Bundesliga debut, starting in a match against Werder Bremen. He became the youngest player to debut for Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, taking to the field at the age of 17 years and 15 days, breaking the previous record held by Kai Havertz.

In the current season, the German midfielder has registered 6 goals and 9 assists in 15 matches.