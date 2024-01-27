RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 15:10
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Bayer has officially announced the loan of the Betis forward Borja Iglesias.

The Spanish striker's loan agreement with the club is set to run until the end of the 2023/24 campaign. The experienced footballer will join his new team wearing the number nine shirt.

Interestingly, this marks Iglesias' first venture to another country in his football career, having previously played exclusively in his native Spain.

The 31-year-old Iglesias has been with Betis since 2019, following a transfer from Espanyol for 28 million euros. In the current season, the Spanish striker has scored only two goals in 18 appearances across all competitions.

The Spanish forward is intended to fill in for Bayer's primary striker, Victor Boniface, who will be unavailable to assist his team at least until April due to an injury.

Today, Bayer could not defeat Borussia M, but remained in first position in the Bundesliga.

