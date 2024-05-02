The Genoa president has assessed the possibility of a Gudmundsson transfer in the summer

One of Juventus' likely transfers in the offensive line in the summer could be Genoa forward Albert Gudmundsson, and according to Griffons president Alberto Zangrillo, it would be foolish to keep him in the team:

"He is young, serious and, there is no denying it, wants to develop ambitions that we cannot guarantee at the moment. He has a national and international market, it's right for both sides to make the grades, the important thing is the end result. Inter? I don't deal in these matters, let the player dream and we reserve the right to act correctly in the market. We have learnt to love our guys, we can make good deals and think that in a few years Albert will be able to say: 'If it wasn't for Genoa, I wouldn't be here'," Tuttosport quoted the Genoa boss as saying.

It is believed that the financial valuation of the 26-year-old Icelandic striker will be between €30m and €40m.