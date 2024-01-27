Bayer could not defeat Borussia M, but remained in first position in the Bundesliga

Today, on January 27, Bayer Leverkusen hosted Borussia Mönchengladbach. The match took place as part of the 19th round of the German Bundesliga. Both teams faced squad problems before the start of the match and could not count on a large number of players.

From the opening minutes, the hosts took control of the game and began to create chances at Borussia's goal, but luck was not on their side this day. The "Pharmacists" played for several scored goals, as evidenced by the expected goals (xG) coefficient of 2.18.

The hosts failed to convert numerous opportunities. Grimaldo and Frimpong's shots lacked precision, and the goalkeeper dealt with Wirtz and Amiri's attempts. As a result, Borussia takes one point from Leverkusen, and Bayer can lament their misfortune.

Bayer 0-0 Borussia Mönchengladbach

After this match, Bayer remained the leader, with only a two-point gap from Bayern Munich.