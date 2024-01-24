RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Bayer has identified a replacement for injured Boniface in Spain

Bayer has identified a replacement for injured Boniface in Spain

Football news Today, 11:34
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Bayer has identified a replacement for injured Boniface in Spain Bayer has identified a replacement for injured Boniface in Spain

Bayer has found a replacement for the injured Victor Boniface. The Leverkusen club is in the final stages of negotiations with Real Betis for the loan of forward Borja Iglesias.

According to information from renowned football insider Fabrizio Romano, the parties have already agreed on the terms of the loan for the player until the end of the current season. The agreement includes an option to purchase the player's rights for €8 million, but is not mandatory.

As a reminder, Boniface, who has scored 16 goals this season, will be unable to assist his team at least until April due to an injury sustained while on international duty with the Nigerian national team at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 31-year-old Iglesias has been playing for Betis since 2019, following a transfer from Espanyol for €28 million. In the current season, the Spanish forward has scored only two goals in 18 matches across all competitions.

Bayer currently sits at the top of the German Bundesliga after 18 rounds. On January 27, the team, managed by Xabi Alonso, will face Borussia Monchengladbach.

Related teams and leagues
Bayer Leverkusen Real Betis Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 11:20 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Hockey news Today, 10:15 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
Zverev triumphed over Alcaraz Garcia, securing his berth in the semifinals of the Australian Open Tennis news Today, 09:42 Zverev triumphed over Alcaraz Garcia, securing his berth in the semifinals of the Australian Open
Madrid will host a Formula 1 race. The famous track project Motorsport News Yesterday, 13:46 Madrid will host a Formula 1 race. The famous track project
Palestine and Iran secured victories against their opponents in Group C of the Asian Cup Football news Yesterday, 12:05 Palestine and Iran secured victories against their opponents in Group C of the Asian Cup
Al Nassr has cancelled friendly matches in China. All because of Ronaldo Football news Yesterday, 11:51 Al Nassr has cancelled friendly matches in China. All because of Ronaldo
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:00 Four Udinese fans have been severely punished in the wake of a racist scandal Football news Today, 11:34 Bayer has identified a replacement for injured Boniface in Spain Basketball news Today, 11:20 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 11:05 Arsenal is entering the race for Victor Osimhen Basketball news Today, 11:03 The Milwaukee Bucks have fired their head coach. We know who will replace him Boxing News Today, 10:45 "Perhaps Fury is a shot pilot." Hearn made a bold assumption about the form of the "Gypsy King" Hockey news Today, 10:15 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Football news Today, 09:57 The renowned Argentine coach has returned to the Spanish La Liga Football news Today, 09:43 It is known how much it will cost Atlético to rent the Juventus forward Tennis news Today, 09:42 Zverev triumphed over Alcaraz Garcia, securing his berth in the semifinals of the Australian Open
Sport Predictions
Football Today Mallorca vs Girona prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Feyenoord vs PSV prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Tanzania vs DR Congo prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Zambia vs Morocco prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Fulham vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Hockey Today Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Basketball Today Golden State Warriors vs Atalanta Hawks prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Tennis 25 jan 2024 Coco Gauff vs Arina Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024