Bayer has identified a replacement for injured Boniface in Spain

Bayer has found a replacement for the injured Victor Boniface. The Leverkusen club is in the final stages of negotiations with Real Betis for the loan of forward Borja Iglesias.

According to information from renowned football insider Fabrizio Romano, the parties have already agreed on the terms of the loan for the player until the end of the current season. The agreement includes an option to purchase the player's rights for €8 million, but is not mandatory.

As a reminder, Boniface, who has scored 16 goals this season, will be unable to assist his team at least until April due to an injury sustained while on international duty with the Nigerian national team at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 31-year-old Iglesias has been playing for Betis since 2019, following a transfer from Espanyol for €28 million. In the current season, the Spanish forward has scored only two goals in 18 matches across all competitions.

Bayer currently sits at the top of the German Bundesliga after 18 rounds. On January 27, the team, managed by Xabi Alonso, will face Borussia Monchengladbach.