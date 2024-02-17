Barcelona, ​​thanks to a late penalty, snatched victory over Celta

After an unsuccessful match last weekend, when Barça failed to beat the modest Granada at home, Xavi's charges visited Celta. The match took place within the framework of the 25th round of the Spanish La Liga.

The guests took control of the ball, and already in the 10th minute, Laminе Yamal had a chance to open the scoring but couldn't beat the goalkeeper. Just before halftime, the young Spaniard assisted Lewandowski, as the Pole scored with a precise shot to put his team ahead. However, the joy for the Catalans was short-lived, as early in the second half, the score became level again. Due to a deflection, Ter Stegen couldn't save his team after Iago Aspas' strike. In the last minutes, Robert Lewandowski had an excellent opportunity to bring victory for his team, but failed to beat the goalkeeper from the penalty spot. The judges saw a violation of the rules and the guests had to take the penalty kick again. On the second attempt, the Pole was accurate - 1:2.

Barcelona continues to be ahead of Atlético, being in third place in the standings. The gap from Girona is only two points, but Michel's team will play their match of the current round tomorrow.

Celta - Barcelona - 1:2

Goals: Aspas 47 - Lewandowski 45, 90+7 (penalty).