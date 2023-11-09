Barcelona responded to rumors about Xavi's departure

According to ESPN, Barcelona are not going to fire head coach Xavi, despite recent poor results and the team's decline in form.

The source notes that the bosses of the Catalan team fully trust the Spanish coach.

At the moment, the club believes that conversations about his dismissal should not even take place.

Barcelona management considers the coach reliable and plans to continue cooperation on a long-term basis.

Let us remind you that Xavi became the head coach of Barcelona in 2021, signing an agreement with the Spanish giant until 2025.

In the last match of the Champions League, Barcelona was defeated by Shakhtar with a score of 0:1, although it remained in first place in the standings.

But in the national championship, things are going worse for the Catalans. So far they are only in third place, gaining 27 points after 12 rounds. By the way, the gap from the leading Girona does not seem catastrophic, because it is only four points.