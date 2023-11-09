RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Barcelona responded to rumors about Xavi's departure

Barcelona responded to rumors about Xavi's departure

Football news Yesterday, 23:34
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Barcelona responded to rumors about Xavi's departure Photo: Barcelona Twitter

According to ESPN, Barcelona are not going to fire head coach Xavi, despite recent poor results and the team's decline in form.

The source notes that the bosses of the Catalan team fully trust the Spanish coach.

At the moment, the club believes that conversations about his dismissal should not even take place.

Barcelona management considers the coach reliable and plans to continue cooperation on a long-term basis.

Let us remind you that Xavi became the head coach of Barcelona in 2021, signing an agreement with the Spanish giant until 2025.

In the last match of the Champions League, Barcelona was defeated by Shakhtar with a score of 0:1, although it remained in first place in the standings.

But in the national championship, things are going worse for the Catalans. So far they are only in third place, gaining 27 points after 12 rounds. By the way, the gap from the leading Girona does not seem catastrophic, because it is only four points.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Deportivo Alaves LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Deschamps was unhappy with the Ballon d'Or voting results Football news Today, 06:00 Deschamps was unhappy with the Ballon d'Or voting results
Like Canelo. 15-year-old British girl will hold a professional fight against a 39-year-old opponent Boxing News Today, 05:30 Like Canelo. 15-year-old British girl will hold a professional fight against a 39-year-old opponent
The NHL Regular season 2023-24: standings, results, and schedule Hockey news Today, 00:45 The NHL Regular season 2023-24: standings, results, and schedule
Al-Hilal may suspend Neymar's contract Football news Today, 00:16 Al-Hilal may suspend Neymar's contract
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: Standings, results and schedule Basketball news Today, 00:00 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: Standings, results and schedule
Europa League. West Ham and Marseille comfortably defeated their opponents Football news Yesterday, 17:01 Europa League. West Ham and Marseille comfortably defeated their opponents
More news
Best Betting Sites
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:00 Deschamps was unhappy with the Ballon d'Or voting results Boxing News Today, 05:30 Like Canelo. 15-year-old British girl will hold a professional fight against a 39-year-old opponent Football news Today, 05:00 Lazy Benzema. It became known why Al-Ittihad fired the famous coach Football news Today, 04:00 Klopp again made a scandal at a press conference Football news Today, 03:00 VIDEO. Messi met with Zidane and paid him a compliment Football news Today, 02:00 De Gea close to signing with La Liga club Football news Today, 01:00 Roma lost to Slavia. Mourinho singled out only one player from his team Hockey news Today, 00:45 The NHL Regular season 2023-24: standings, results, and schedule Football news Today, 00:16 Al-Hilal may suspend Neymar's contract Basketball news Today, 00:00 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: Standings, results and schedule
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawon prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football Today Sassuolo vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Basketball Today Monaco vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football Today Borussia M vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football Today Genoa vs Verona prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football Today Athletic vs Celta prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football Today Montpellier vs Nice prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football Today Blackburn vs Preston prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Hockey Today Florida Panthers - Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Basketball Today Phoenix Suns - Los Angeles Lakers prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023