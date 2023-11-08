RU RU NG NG
After the loss to Shakhtar, Xavi held a meeting with the team

After the loss to Shakhtar, Xavi held a meeting with the team

Football news Yesterday, 11:29
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Xavi orchestrated a rendezvous with the squad Photo: https://www.instagram.com/xavi/

The head coach of Barcelona, Xavi, convened a meeting with the team, during which he expounded upon the virtues of pride and dedication, as reported by AS.

The coach presided over a 45-minute assembly with the players of Barcelona. Initially, the floor was commandeered by Xavi himself, who, among other things, expatiated on the concepts of pride and wholehearted commitment. Subsequently, he beseeched the players to express their candid opinions, urging them to articulate openly. Particularly eloquent in their contributions were Marc-André ter Stegen and Ronald Araujo. Robert Lewandowski and Ilkay Gündogan also took the floor.

According to the information provided, the gathering transpired on a positive note. All attendees reached the consensus that there exists room for amelioration in their gameplay. They acknowledged that nothing is irrevocably forfeited, the situation can be rectified, but there is no room for a reiteration of the recent travails witnessed in the last two fixtures.

To recap, Barcelona suffered a loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League. In the 40th minute, the striker Danilo Sikan netted a header after a delivery from Hocholayshvili, breaking the deadlock. Both teams entered the halftime interval with the hosts holding a narrow advantage.

Shakhtar managed to preserve their slender 1-0 lead and secured their second triumph in the group stage of the Champions League, occupying the third position. Barcelona, meanwhile, maintains its lead in Group H with nine points from four fixtures.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Champions League
