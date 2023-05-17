Barcelona is prepared to engage in a significant exchange deal with "Arsenal"

Barcelona is willing to exchange their winger Ansu Fati for Arsenal's captain Martin Ødegaard.

According to El Nacional, the Catalan club still wishes to retain Fati, but they are open to considering such an exchange.

It is worth noting that Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have also shown interest in the services of the Norwegian from Arsenal.

The 24-year-old midfielder has a contract with the London club until 2025.

In the current season, Ødegaard has participated in 43 matches, scoring 15 goals and providing 8 assists.