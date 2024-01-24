Atletico prepares transfer papers for Antwerp star

Antwerp's star, Arthur Vermeeren, is on the verge of a move to Madrid's Atletico. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish club is already preparing the necessary documents, which will be sent to Antwerp for signing.

Today, Atletico will also undergo the final stage of negotiations with the player himself and his representatives to discuss the last details of the contract.

Vermeeren's transfer will cost Atletico €22 million, plus bonuses.

Despite his young age, Vermeeren is a leader at Antwerp, with 66 appearances, 3 goals, and 8 assists for the first team. He has also played 2 matches for the Belgian national team.

After 21 rounds, Antwerp holds the sixth position in the Belgian championship. In the Champions League, Marc Van Bommel's team finished fourth in the group with Barcelona, Porto, and Shakhtar.