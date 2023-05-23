"Atletico Madrid" and "Inter Milan" have made offers to the forward of the French national team

Madrid's "Atletico" and Milan's "Inter" have made an offer to the forward of Borussia Monchengladbach and the French national team, Marcus Thuram, according to L'Equipe.

According to the source, the French and Italian clubs intend to sign the forward, who will become a free agent in the summer. Therefore, the player can be acquired for free.

It is worth noting that Thuram is also of interest to Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and Milan.

In the current season, the 25-year-old Thuram has played 31 matches in all competitions for Borussia Monchengladbach, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2023.

